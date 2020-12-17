Left Menu
Development News Edition

WPP targets return to 2019-type growth by 2022

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:32 IST
WPP targets return to 2019-type growth by 2022

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, expects to return to 2019 levels of underlying growth by 2022 by cutting costs, investing in technology and making targeted acquisitions. The British group set out its medium-term targets in a trading update that revealed its key measurement of underlying net sales had fallen by 6.7% in the two months to November, an improvement on the 7.6% drop in the quarter to end September.

For the year, it sees a drop of 8.4%. It will also resume its share buyback in 2021 and intends to grow its dividend with a pay-out ratio around 40% of headline earnings per share.

Also Read: British source warns EU: give ground on Brexit or it's no deal - Times reporter

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Is Violet Evergarden season 2 renewed? What latest we know

One of the most fascinating anime series Violet Evergarden season 1 dropped its finale over two years back. The last season was highly appreciated by the audience throughout the world. As we all know the story is not ended, the fans are ent...

Jackson Wang's global stardom on display with 'Should’ve Let Go' song

Singer Jackson Wang from popular K-pop boy band GOT7 has dropped a new song - Shouldve Let Go, on music streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music. The song seems to have become an instant hit, trending among Top 10 hashtags on Twitter in ...

Chicago mayor 'appalled' by 2019 raid on Black woman after video is aired

The mayor of Chicago said on Wednesday she was appalled by a 2019 police raid on the home of a Black woman, that was caught on video and aired this week, showing police handcuffing the naked woman. Mayor Lori Lightfoot also criticized the p...

Tokyo says COVID-19 strain on hospitals is severe, raises alert to highest

The Japanese capital of Tokyo said on Thursday the strain on its medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic was severe, raising its alert level to the highest of four stages as the number of cases spiked to a record daily high of 822.A healt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020