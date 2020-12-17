Left Menu
BMW India Bolsters Its Dealer Network, Sets-up a New State-of-the-Art Showroom in Chennai

The showroom will play an instrumental role in offering customers a personalised, emotional and premium brand experience. Ms. VasanthiBhupati, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive said, We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Tamil Nadu with yet another state-of-the-art showroom.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:36 IST
New BMW Logo Image Credit: ANI

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India • KUN Exclusive's 4th facility in Chennai based on BMW Facility NEXT framework. • Explore latest BMW Lifestyle and Accessories. #BMWFacilityNEXT #SheerDrivingPleasure #BMWIndia BMW India announced the opening of KUN Exclusive's new showroom at Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai. Based on the BMW Facility NEXT concept, the new showroom offers immersive brand experience along with showcase of latest BMW Lifestyle and Accessories collection. The facility is located at survey No. 155, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Sholinganallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600119. The dealership is headed by Ms. VasanthiBhupati, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive.

BMW Facility NEXT heralds a new era of customer experience. Designed to stimulate an emotional connect with consumers, this concept reflects the ethos of BMW Group brands' distinct attributes using modern architecture, appealing design and engaging new-age technologies. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "As the most aspirational automotive luxury brand in India, BMW Group India is committed to offer innovative channels of customer engagements with facilities based on the BMW Facility NEXT framework. Chennai is an important market for us and we are further strengthening our presence with yet another ultra-modern showroom with our long standing partner – KUN Exclusive. The showroom will play an instrumental role in offering customers a personalised, emotional and premium brand experience." Ms. VasanthiBhupati, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive said, "We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Tamil Nadu with yet another state-of-the-art showroom. The BMW Facility NEXT concept based facility sets a new benchmark in overall brand experience and will continue the tradition of offering 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' across the entire ownership period. Situated at a prime location and equipped with the latest technologies, this facility will play an instrumental role in creating an unrivalled experience for our discerning customers." The new facility is spread across approximately 6,500 sq. ft. and comprises of – a six car vehicle display area, BMW Lifestyle and Accessories section. An interactive Virtual Product Presentation (VPP) along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate and select their dream car as per their choice. The customer lounge offers a relaxed ambience for customers to enjoy a cup of the finest coffee and discuss various aspects of owning a BMW vehicle with sales consultants.

The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection is showcased for automotive enthusiasts. It includes numerous inspiring products and exciting styles such as the new BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW i Collection, BMW Golfsport Collection, Montblanc for BMW Special Edition, BMW Bike Collection and the BMW Iconic Collection. A range of individual and attractive financing options are available through BMW India Financial Services. A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per customers' needs and future plans. Customers can choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hasslefree documentation and evaluation of vehicle at their doorsteps. The facility diligently follows comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, display vehicles and work stations.

