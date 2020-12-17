Left Menu
Development News Edition

British mid-caps rise on Brexit deal hopes; WPP jumps

"(There is) some kind of underlying Brexit optimism, but it isn't yet enough to break out into a super strong rally the likes of which you might see if a deal were to be announced," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex. Gridlocked Brexit negotiations have made investors anxious about economic growth in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered business activity this year.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:57 IST
British mid-caps rise on Brexit deal hopes; WPP jumps

London's mid-cap index rose on Thursday as investors awaited a post-Brexit trade deal to avoid a messy exit for the UK from the European Union, while advertising firm WPP jumped after issuing an upbeat sales forecast.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 rose 0.3% and looked set to gain for a fourth straight session as the European Union's chief executive said Brexit talks had moved closer to sealing a trade deal but it was still unclear if they would succeed. "(There is) some kind of underlying Brexit optimism, but it isn't yet enough to break out into a super strong rally the likes of which you might see if a deal were to be announced," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex.

Gridlocked Brexit negotiations have made investors anxious about economic growth in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered business activity this year. Failure to agree a deal would erect trade barriers between the EU and Britain, snarl borders and send shockwaves through financial markets.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 added 0.1%, with BP and Royal Dutch Shell tracking a rise in oil prices. All eyes will be on a Bank of England meeting later in the day where the central bank is expected to keep its policy unchanged.

"There might be something for the markets just with the central bank potentially giving investors an idea what it has planned for a no-deal Brexit and what that might mean for January's monetary policy meeting," Campbell said. WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, jumped 3.9% after saying it expected net sales to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, a year earlier than expected, while SSP Group, the owner of the Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza snack chains, fell 4.4% as it issued a grim sales outlook.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold rises Rs 194, silver zooms Rs 1,184

Gold prices rose Rs 194 to Rs 49,455 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, tracking firm overseas trend, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,261 per 10 gram.Silver prices al...

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders closed: Delhi traffic police

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders will remain closed due to the farmers protests, Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday. The tweet read, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed.Delh...

Sensex jumps 223.88 pts to end at fresh peak of 46,890.34; Nifty rises 58 pts to record 13,740.70.

Sensex jumps 223.88 pts to end at fresh peak of 46,890.34 Nifty rises 58 pts to record 13,740.70....

COVID-19 vaccinations to start across EU from Dec. 27 - German health minister

All European Union member states plan to start vaccinations against COVID-19 from Dec. 27, German health minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on Dec. 27. The other countries in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020