British mid-caps rise on Brexit deal hopes; WPP jumps

London's mid-cap index rose on Thursday as investors awaited a post-Brexit trade deal to avoid a messy exit for the UK from the European Union, while advertising firm WPP jumped after issuing an upbeat sales forecast.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 rose 0.3% and looked set to gain for a fourth straight session as the European Union's chief executive said Brexit talks had moved closer to sealing a trade deal but it was still unclear if they would succeed. "(There is) some kind of underlying Brexit optimism, but it isn't yet enough to break out into a super strong rally the likes of which you might see if a deal were to be announced," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex.

Gridlocked Brexit negotiations have made investors anxious about economic growth in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered business activity this year. Failure to agree a deal would erect trade barriers between the EU and Britain, snarl borders and send shockwaves through financial markets.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 added 0.1%, with BP and Royal Dutch Shell tracking a rise in oil prices. All eyes will be on a Bank of England meeting later in the day where the central bank is expected to keep its policy unchanged.

"There might be something for the markets just with the central bank potentially giving investors an idea what it has planned for a no-deal Brexit and what that might mean for January's monetary policy meeting," Campbell said. WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, jumped 3.9% after saying it expected net sales to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, a year earlier than expected, while SSP Group, the owner of the Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza snack chains, fell 4.4% as it issued a grim sales outlook.