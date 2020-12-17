Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell Rs 4.1 to Rs 1,092.1 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in December declined by Rs 4.1 or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 1,092.1 per 10 kg in 7,425 lots.

Likewise, Refined soya oil contracts for January traded lower by Rs 2.1, or 0.19 per cent, at Rs 1,094.4 per 10 kg in 43,955 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.