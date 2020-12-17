Left Menu
Idemitsu Lube to Partner with Kawasaki India for 'Kawasaki Genuine Oil'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:54 IST
Idemitsu Lube to Partner with Kawasaki India for 'Kawasaki Genuine Oil'

NEW DELHI, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Japan, Idemitsu, one of the leading manufacturers and supplier of high-performance lubricants in India has announced its partnership with Indian Kawasaki Motors to manufacture it's indigenously researched and tested Kawasaki Genuine Oil for all Kawasaki motorcycles in India. Mr. Naoki Matsumoto Managing Director from India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd, says, ''It is a great opportunity for two renowned Japanese brands to join hands and showcase the expertise. We focus on best customers experience with reassurance and world class superbike technology and engineering. '' On the occasion of this partnership, Sanjeev Pradhan, Vice President- Sales, Idemitsu Lube India said, ''We are happy to join hands with Kawasaki India to introduce High Quality Kawasaki Genuine Oil for the first time in India. Idemitsu have already started manufacturing of KGO (Kawasaki Genuine Oil) at our state of the art manufacturing facility in Patalganga, Maharashtra and plan to create WIN-WIN for all stakeholders i.e. Ensure Effective Promotion of High Quality Product and Serviceability to Kawasaki Dealers and End Customers better Riding experience.'' Idemitsu, Japan's predominant lubricant manufacturer, in coalition with Kawasaki has developed KGO jointly with Kawasaki to meet exact requirement of Kawasaki Motorcycle.

Kawasaki Full Synthetic 10W-40MA has been developed using high quality base oil and additives to support excellent engine performance and ensure ''Superior Riding Experience to Each Kawasaki Machine Owner'' due to its key advantages such as Smooth Gear Shift, Full Throttle, and Enhanced Engine Protection even in severe driving conditions. With Launch of KGO, Idemitsu will collaborate with the authorised Dealers of India Kawasaki Motors in India to lend the best assistance for product promotion, smooth deliveries and enhanced service experience.

About Idemitsu Idemitsu Lube India Pvt Ltd. is a subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co. (Japan). Idemitsu Kosan Is a leading Japanese petroleum company that is manufacturing Automobile and Industrial Lubricants globally. Idemitsu's aim is to progressively work towards providing environment friendly, high quality and latest technology lubricants to our customers., Idemitsu's, Indian operation were commenced in 2006 as it entered as a Lubricant sales and marketing company with objective to offer best in class products and finest services to major OEMs in the country. In 2013, it started a state of the art Lubricant Manufacturing plant located at Patalganga, Distt. Raigad, Maharashtra for manufacturing high performance lubricants meeting global quality standards. The company has a wide range and variety of Automotive Lubricants for Motorcycle, Scooters, Cars and Commercial Vehicles; along with Industrial range of lubricants. Idemitsu Lube India Pvt Ltd is certified with various global standards for quality; HSE management systems, like ISO 9001:2015 ISO 14001:2015.BS OHSAS 18001:2007 PWR PWR.

