Emerson Opens New Integrated Manufacturing Centre in Maharashtra

In Phase 1 of the expansion, over 450,000 square feet of manufacturing and engineering capacity currently spread across multiple sites will be integrated at this one location.The project was developed in collaboration with Maharashtra Industrial Development Centre MIDC and Invest India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:56 IST
New facility enhances Emerson footprint in India, drives global growth opportunities Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Building on its commitment to expand operations in India, global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Pune in Maharashtra. The Emerson Integrated Manufacturing Campus (EIMC), one of the company’s most ambitious projects in India to date, is the result of strategic investment under the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and the Government of Maharashtra’s ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ initiatives. The campus will feature eight manufacturing sites inside a single facility spread over 800,000 square feet. In Phase 1 of the expansion, over 450,000 square feet of manufacturing and engineering capacity currently spread across multiple sites will be integrated at this one location.

The project was developed in collaboration with Maharashtra Industrial Development Centre (MIDC) and Invest India. With this new facility in Pune, Maharashtra, Emerson’s manufacturing and engineering will be consolidated to optimize capacity and efficiency to benefit its customers in India as well as across the globe. Susan Hughes, President, Asia Pacific, Emerson Automation Solutions, was joined by Emerson’s industry partners for the inauguration along with Deepak Bagla, CEO, Invest India and Dr. P. Anbalagan, CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Centre (MIDC).

“It is India’s manufacturing prowess and local ingenuity of the “Make in India” initiative that has helped Emerson build a strong engineering and innovation footing over the years. Today, nearly 70 percent of Emerson products for India are made in India. Our vision for India as a manufacturing hub is not only to serve customers in India but also southeast Asia, the Middle East & Africa” said Anil Bhatia, vice president and managing director of Emerson Automation Solutions business in India. “With the addition of the Pune facility, we will not only strengthen our global automation manufacturing capabilities and network across the region, but also foster a high-tech workforce and operational excellence that will drive our ongoing commitment to exceptional customer service and future growth,” he added. “India provides a whirlpool of growth opportunities and has now become a critical part of global investment strategies especially in the manufacturing sectors. Emerson is making rapid strides in India and we are delighted to support their vision of enhancing the capabilities of our industrial corridors. It is by way of such critical collaborations that India is well on its way to becoming the world’s preferred investment destination in manufacturing,” said Deepak Bagla, CEO, Invest India, while commenting on this occasion.

“We are pleased to see Emerson’s commitment to Maharashtra and the company’s support of the state’s economic and growth objectives,” said Dr. P. Anbalagan, CEO of MIDC. “We are confident this new facility will add to the overall success of the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ programme creating jobs and growth opportunities in the State,” he added. The Emerson Integrated Manufacturing Campus (EIMC) will serve key industrial segments in India such as oil & gas, refining, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, metals and mining and power in addition to supporting the company’s automation solutions operations in the region.

About Emerson Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com. PWR PWR

