Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan returns $1 bln of Saudi Arabia's soft loan, officials say

Pakistan has returned $1 billion to Saudi Arabia as a second instalment of a $3 billion soft loan, as Islamabad reaches out to Beijing for a commercial loan to help it offset pressure to repay another $1 billion to Riyadh next month, officials said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:12 IST
Pakistan returns $1 bln of Saudi Arabia's soft loan, officials say
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan has returned $1 billion to Saudi Arabia as a second instalment of a $3 billion soft loan, as Islamabad reaches out to Beijing for a commercial loan to help it offset pressure to repay another $1 billion to Riyadh next month, officials said on Wednesday. Analysts say it is unusual for Riyadh to press for the return of money. But relations have been strained lately between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, historically close friends.

With the $1 billion flowing out, Pakistan - which has $13.3 billion in central bank foreign reserves - could face a balance of payments issue after clearing the next Saudi instalment. "China has come to our rescue," a foreign ministry official told Reuters.

A finance ministry official said Pakistan's central bank was already in talks with Chinese commercial banks, including the debt swap option. "We've sent $1 billion to Saudi Arabia," he said. Another $1 billion will be repaid to Riyadh next month, he said. Islamabad had returned $1 billion in July.

A finance ministry spokesman declined comment, saying these are "bilateral confidential issues". The central bank also refused to comment, and the foreign office didn't respond. The People's Bank of China did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, and Riyadh didn't issue any details after a meeting between Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and the Saudi ambassador in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Although a $1.2 billion surplus in its current account balance and a record $11.77 billion in remittances in the past five months have helped support the Pakistani economy, having to return the Saudi money is still a setback. Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and a $3.2 billion oil credit facility in late 2018. After Islamabad sought Riyadh's support over alleged human rights violations by India in the disputed territory of Kashmir, Saudi Arabia has pushed Pakistan to repay the loan.

Washington has expressed concerns about Pakistan and other developing countries getting stuck in a Chinese debt trap. It has criticised Beijing's China-Pakistan Economic Corridor plans, involving more than $60 billion in pledged support for infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC issues notice to Centre on medical aspirant's plea over admission under disability category

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the central government and others on a medical aspirants plea challenging a certificate barring her from taking admission in medical courses under the disability category. A division bench o...

Marking of 2020 NSC exams to get underway on 4 Jan 2021

Marking of the 2020 National Senior Certificate NSC exams will get underway on 4 January 2021.The nationwide exams concluded on 15 December 2020.Marking will commence in earnest on 4 January 2021. On 12 February 2021, the DBE will present ...

KZN MEC Khoza hands over food vouchers to Ixopo residents

Christmas has come early for needy residents in Ixopo, as KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza handed over food vouchers to the community.The department hosted the Khumbulekhaya Outreach Programme on Wednesday, where Khoza ...

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, forcing leaders to self isolate

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said on Thursday, sparking a track and trace effort targeting EU leaders and senior officials who met him in recent days. The President of the Republic has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020