Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO to open on Dec 21; sets price band at Rs 313-315 per share

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd on Thursday said it will float its Rs 300-crore initial share sale on December 21. The price band has been fixed at Rs 313-315 per share for its initial public offer IPO, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:23 IST
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO to open on Dec 21; sets price band at Rs 313-315 per share

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd on Thursday said it will float its Rs 300-crore initial share sale on December 21. The price band has been fixed at Rs 313-315 per share for its initial public offer (IPO), the company said in a statement. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale of 68,24,993 equity shares by existing shareholders. Tonbridge (Mauritius) Ltd, Leeds (Mauritius) Ltd, Cambridge (Mauritius) Ltd, and Guildford (Mauritius) Ltd will be offering shares through the offer for sale. Antony Waste Handling Cell is a leading player in solid waste management services in the country. The three-day issue will close on December 23. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is estimated to fetch Rs 300 crore. Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for part financing a waste-to-energy project at Pimpri Chinchwad through investment in subsidiaries, reduction of consolidated borrowings of the company and general corporate purposes. Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. Earlier, the company had withdrawn its IPO in March following tepid investor response and extremely weak markets.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC; several leaders rally behind him

A day after quitting as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the TMC, intensifying speculations that he might switch over to the BJP later this week. According to party sources, several disgruntled leade...

Andhra Pradesh reports 534 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the State Health Department, the total count of cases in the state is 8,77,348 and 8,65,825 people have recovered from the virus.With two more persons...

Maha's first sports university to be set up in Pune: Minister

Maharashtras first international sports university will be set up in Pune district and start functioning from the academic session 2021-22, state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar said on Thursday. The institution will bring together faculties of...

Putin says yet to decide if he will run for president again in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had not yet decided whether or not he would run for president again when his current term in the Kremlin ends in 2024, and that it was too early to talk about it.Putin presided over sweep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020