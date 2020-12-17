Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU, UK officials cautious on any imminent trade deal breakthrough

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:27 IST
EU, UK officials cautious on any imminent trade deal breakthrough
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union and Britain were still "very far apart in key areas" of their trade talks, a British official said after the bloc's Brexit negotiator said on Thursday good progress was being made and only "last stumbling blocks" stood in the way of a deal.

Separately, an EU official said that, while sealing a new partnership pact between the estranged allies was possible before the end of the week, they "wouldn't bank on it".

The person, who spoke under condition of anonymity, added that disagreements over fisheries were not yet resolved, and that many more minor issues still required polishing.

Also Read: British troops arrive in Mali to join U.N. peacekeeping mission

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC; several leaders rally behind him

A day after quitting as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the TMC, intensifying speculations that he might switch over to the BJP later this week. According to party sources, several disgruntled leade...

Andhra Pradesh reports 534 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the State Health Department, the total count of cases in the state is 8,77,348 and 8,65,825 people have recovered from the virus.With two more persons...

Maha's first sports university to be set up in Pune: Minister

Maharashtras first international sports university will be set up in Pune district and start functioning from the academic session 2021-22, state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar said on Thursday. The institution will bring together faculties of...

Putin says yet to decide if he will run for president again in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had not yet decided whether or not he would run for president again when his current term in the Kremlin ends in 2024, and that it was too early to talk about it.Putin presided over sweep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020