Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL plans to substitute 80-85 mt of imported coal in FY'21

The miner has asked power plants in the coastal areas to submit proposals for a gradual increase of its supplies to these units to reduce foreign exchange outgo, the Coal India official said.We are expecting to substitute 80-85 million tonne of imported coal this year and have asked the coastal power plants to submit proposals to us and the railways for domestic supplies, CIL director marketing S N Tiwari said at an event organised by mjunction.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:54 IST
CIL plans to substitute 80-85 mt of imported coal in FY'21
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) is aiming at substituting imported dry fuel of 80-85 million tonne with more domestic supplies in the current fiscal, an official said on Thursday. The miner has asked power plants in the coastal areas to submit proposals for a gradual increase of its supplies to these units to reduce foreign exchange outgo, the Coal India official said.

''We are expecting to substitute 80-85 million tonne of imported coal this year and have asked the coastal power plants to submit proposals to us and the railways for domestic supplies,'' CIL director marketing S N Tiwari said at an event organised by mjunction. The country had imported 248 million tonne of coal in 2019-20, resulting in an outflow of around Rs 1 lakh crore of foreign exchange, the official said.

The government is likely to consider proposals to offer concessions on various counts such as quality and freight to make domestic coal attractive over the imported fuel, he said. Tiwari said the PSU major remains committed to maintain a steady flow of coal to various entities and has taken a slew of customer-friendly measures.

Duties, royalty and cess account for around 62 per cent of domestic coal price, for which, imports get a comparative advantage, industry sources said. The country's coal import rose by 11.6 per cent to 19.04 million tonne in September.

With an increase in fuel consumption by thermal power plants and other industries, the shipment mounted to 21.5 million tonne in October as compared to 18.2 million tonne in the same month last year. However, the overall coal import saw an 18.6 per cent fall to 116.81 million tonne during the April-October period of the current fiscal.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC suggests putting on hold contentious farm laws, Centre opposes

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers which was opposed by the Centre saying ag...

India's economy showing signs of bottoming out: Credit Suisse

After several years of downgrades to the countrys medium-term growth outlook, the estimates are likely to be upgraded now, Credit Suisse said in a report. The countrys economy is showing signs of bottoming out, it said.According to the repo...

Ikea to open Navi Mumbai store on Friday

Ikea, the worlds largest furniture retailer from Sweden, on Thursday said it will open its second store in the country in Navi Mumbai on Friday. The new store is its first big format store in Maharashtra, spanning over 5.3 lakh sq ft and si...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Frances Macron tests positiveFrench President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday, although it was not yet clear where he had contracted t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020