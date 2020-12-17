Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barnier says Brexit talks progress but UK less optimistic

The EU's chief negotiator said on Thursday there had been good progress in trade talks with Britain that aim to prevent a turbulent finale to the Brexit crisis in two weeks' time, but a British official said the sides were still far apart. As talks go down to the wire, optimism has risen that a deal is imminent to keep the goods trade that makes up half of annual EU-UK trade, worth nearly a trillion dollars in all, free of tariffs and quotas beyond Dec. 31.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:57 IST
Barnier says Brexit talks progress but UK less optimistic
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The EU's chief negotiator said on Thursday there had been good progress in trade talks with Britain that aim to prevent a turbulent finale to the Brexit crisis in two weeks' time, but a British official said the sides were still far apart.

As talks go down to the wire, optimism has risen that a deal is imminent to keep the goods trade that makes up half of annual EU-UK trade, worth nearly a trillion dollars in all, free of tariffs and quotas beyond Dec. 31. Sterling rose above $1.35 and was trading at a 2-1/2-year high against a weaker dollar after interior minister Priti Patel said the talks had entered the "tunnel" - EU jargon for the final, secretive make-or-break phase.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit campaign, will ultimately have to decide whether to accept the narrow deal on offer from the EU or risk the economic chaos and domestic political applause that walking away would trigger. "Good progress, but last stumbling blocks remain," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted. "We will only sign a deal protecting EU interests and principles."

An EU official, who declined to be named, said disagreements over fisheries were not yet resolved, and many more minor issues still required "polishing". But a British official who also wished to remain anonymous said the sides were still "very far apart in key areas".

Britain joined the EU in 1973, and formally left on Jan. 31. Since then, it has been in a transition period under which rules on trade, travel and business remain unchanged. Failure to agree a deal on goods trade would send shockwaves through financial markets, hurt the economies of Europe, snarl borders and sow chaos along delicate supply chains that stretch across Europe and beyond.

DEAL OR NO DEAL? European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday there was now a "very narrow" path to agreement, though success was not guaranteed.

Michael Gove, who helps coordinate Brexit at the heart of Johnson's government, said negotiators were working hard but any deal would have to respect the United Kingdom's sovereignty. "Intensive talks are ongoing with both negotiating teams working day and night to reach a deal - we're going the extra mile in continuing the negotiations to see whether an agreement can be reached," Gove told parliament.

Two main issues - the level playing field and fisheries - remain outstanding in talks. Both illustrate the vastly different understanding of Brexit in Brussels and London. What for Johnson is an issue of sovereignty is an existential question for the EU.

Johnson portrays Brexit as a chance to build Britain into a fully independent economy that would be much more agile than its competitors, and so does not want to be tied into the EU's orbit and its rules for years to come. EU powers fear London wants the best of both worlds - preferential access to EU markets, with the advantage of setting its own rules. They say this would undermine a project that has sought to bind the nations of Europe, ruined by World War Two, into a global trading power.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark strengthens rape laws, outlaws sex without explicit consent

Denmark strengthened its rape laws on Thursday by criminalising sex without explicit consent. The new law passed by parliament widened the circumstances that could constitute rape - under the old legislation, prosecutors had to show the rap...

Cricket-Industrious Kohli rescues India in Adelaide examination

India captain Virat Kohli forged two half-century partnerships to rescue his side against Australia before falling victim to an almighty mix-up on an attritional opening day of the day-night first test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.The right...

OTT Leaders Excited About D2C Opportunity As Consumers Go Digital

- The Leaders met at Virtual OTT Telco Platform Innovation Forum 2020, which was organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media NEW DELHI, Dec. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- The 1st edition of OTT Telco Platform Forum successfully concluded virtu...

SC suggests putting on hold contentious farm laws, Centre opposes

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers which was opposed by the Centre saying ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020