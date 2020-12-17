SpiceJet to operate 30 new domestic flights

SpiceJet said on Thursday it would start 30 new domestic flights in a phased manner from next week. The Centre has currently permitted the Indian carriers to operate maximum 80 per cent of their flights before the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the 30 flights from Sunday, six will connect Darbhanga in Bihar with Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad, according to statement from the airline. Other new flights will be on routes like Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mumbai-Goa, Kolkata-Goa, Ahmedabad-Goa, Mumbai to Kandla in Gujarat, Mumbai-Guwahati and Guwahati-Kolkata and Chennai to Shirdi, Maharashtra, it said.