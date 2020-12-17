Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus hopes boost stocks to record; bitcoin soars

World stocks scaled new peaks and oil marched higher on Thursday as investors lapped up risky assets on hopes of a U.S. fiscal stimulus and the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep pumping cash into markets. From stocks to safe-haven gold and volatile bitcoin, financial assets were in festive mood.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:04 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus hopes boost stocks to record; bitcoin soars
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

World stocks scaled new peaks and oil marched higher on Thursday as investors lapped up risky assets on hopes of a U.S. fiscal stimulus and the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep pumping cash into markets.

From stocks to safe-haven gold and volatile bitcoin, financial assets were in festive mood. Bitcoin hit another all-time high after first shattering the $20,000 level on Wednesday. U.S. congressional negotiators were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill expected to include $600-$700 stimulus checks to individuals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Such checks issued during Spring led to money pouring into stock markets and bitcoin from punters, helping stocks recover quickly from the COVID-19 blow. A trader in London pointed to chances of a new retail-led boost to stock markets. Wall Street stock futures were pointing to more upside, with S&P 500 futures rising 0.5% to record highs after the Nasdaq's record close on Wednesday.

"We should be careful as to how much we extrapolate U.S. consumer spending – after all, this stimulus package would simply replace expiring stimulus programmes, to a large extent," said Edmund Shing, chief investment officer at BNP Paribas Wealth Management. "So it is not just additional stimulus, but rather maintenance of existing stimulus."

However, the general risk-on mood sent the dollar to 2-1/2-year lows against major peers, while the MSCI world stock index reached a new high of 639.33. The index has climbed 16% since the end of October. Since then, multiple COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs have been announced. "While we expect stocks to benefit further from positive news on vaccine rollouts and U.S. fiscal support, the same cannot be said for the US dollar," said Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"We see further (dollar) weakness ahead." European stocks and the euro rallied for the fourth straight session as investors built up positions in riskier assets, anticipating a sharp economic recovery in 2021 backed by wider vaccine rollouts and ultra-easy monetary policy.

The British pound hit May 2018 highs on hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6% to a record high. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2% - just shy of a 29-year peak.

Brent crude oil futures rose as much as 1.6% to their highest since early March - before over-production fears and virus worries pushed oil prices off a cliff. In further monetary support, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday to keep pouring cash into markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure.

Bond traders however were disappointed he did not extend the Fed's purchase program deeper down the yield curve, and U.S. Treasuries sold off at longer tenors, but others took it as a signal the bank will have their back. The Swiss National Bank also kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold, keeping the world's lowest interest rates and staying ready to launch currency interventions despite being labelled a currency manipulator by the United States.

The Swiss franc was last at 0.8841. Better-than-expected labour data in Australia pushed the Aussie as high as $0.7624, its strongest since mid-2018.

The Aussie is also riding high on surging prices for iron ore and a mood that has pushed currencies in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Sweden and Norway to milestone peaks. The kiwi rose to its strongest since early 2018 after New Zealand's economic growth beat expectations.

U.S. Treasuries steadied, with the yield on benchmark ten-year government bonds flat at 0.9246%. Cryptocurrency bitcoin extended gains after breaking past $20,000 overnight. It rose 8% to $23,058. Investors are attracted by its momentum - it is up 200% this year - and its purported resistance to inflation because of its limited supply.

Gold rose 0.7% to $1,877 an ounce.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahim's tomb: Delhi's monument of love gets new lease of life after six-year conservation

Rahims tomb, Delhis own monument of love built nearly 50 years before the iconic Taj Mahal, which stood in a ruinous condition with a risk of collapse has finally received a new lease of life after six-year-long monumental conservation work...

Dutch may not be ready for COVID-19 vaccinations in December-officials

The Netherlands cannot yet say whether it will be among the first EU countries ready to start with COVID-19 vaccinations in December, several health officials said on Thursday.EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen said earlier on Thursday...

Delhi HC dismisses pleas of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta for quashing summons in defamation case by Manish Sisodia.

Delhi HC dismisses pleas of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta for quashing summons in defamation case by Manish Sisodia....

Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC dismisses CM Raveendran's plea against ED summons

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, challenging summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020