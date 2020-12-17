Left Menu
Development News Edition

40-yr-old killed as truck falls into Alaknanda river in U'khand

One person was killed and another went missing when a truck engaged in the construction of the all-weather Chardham road fell into the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Thursday, officials said. The body of Singh has been recovered, while a search is on to trace Pundir.The truck belonged to a firm named Hillways and was engaged in the construction of the all-weather Chardham road.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:32 IST
40-yr-old killed as truck falls into Alaknanda river in U'khand

One person was killed and another went missing when a truck engaged in the construction of the all-weather Chardham road fell into the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday, officials said. The truck was dumping a load of rubble when the safety wall of the road collapse and the vehicle fell into the river, district officials said.

The incident occurred near Tayya bridge between Joshimath and Govindghat on Badrinath Highway. Vasudev Singh, 40, and Jagdish Pundir, 55, who were in the truck at the time of the accident also fell into the river. The body of Singh has been recovered, while a search is on to trace Pundir.

The truck belonged to a firm named Hillways and was engaged in the construction of the all-weather Chardham road. PTI Corr ALM DPB.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: 'We are not afraid': Wuhan residents say they hope WHO team finds virus origins; EU chief says UK trade pact closer but success not certain and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.We are not afraid Wuhan residents say they hope WHO team finds virus originsWith investigators from the World Health Organization WHO set to visit China next year, residents of Wuhan are s...

Russia's Putin blames Washington for starting new arms race

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday blamed the United States for starting a new arms race, saying Moscow had been forced to develop hypersonic weapons in response. Responding to a question about the risk of a new arms race, Putin t...

11 deaths, 1,112 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan health authorities on Thursday reported 11 coronavirus fatalities and 1,112 fresh cases as the states numbers rose to 2,589 deaths and 2,95,953 infections. The fresh deaths were reported from Jaipur and Jodhpur two each Ajmer,...

PM Modi wishes French prez speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for COVID-19President Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020