Chennai-based firm donates Rs 1.11 crore to Lord Balaji shrine

An offering of Rs 1.11 crore was made at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on Thursday by a Chennai-based company, a temple official said. The company - Access Healthcare - requested the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the ancient temple, to utilise the fund for the growth of Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust meant for protection and care of cows in the country, the official told PTI.

A demand draft for the amount was handed over by company Vice-Chairman Vardhman Jain to TTD Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy here. The company had in July this year donated Rs 2.1 crore for the development of TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti (TV) Channel (SVBC), the official added.