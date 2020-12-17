Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DCM56 BIZ-VIRUS-GOWDA-VACCINE India getting ready for COVID-19 vaccines: Sadananda Gowda New Delhi: With many of the vaccine development efforts almost reaching fruition, India is getting ready to have multiple vaccines in the next few weeks or months, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said on Thursday. DEL58 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee settles flat at 73.59 against US dollar Mumbai: The Indian rupee ended just 1 paisa lower at 73.59 against the US dollar on Thursday despite a weak greenback overseas and a firm trend in the domestic equity markets. DCM28 BIZ-CBDT-ADVANCE TAX Advance corporate tax mop-up jumps 49 per cent to Rs 1.09 lakh crore in Q3: CBDT source Mumbai: Further adding to the recovery signals, advance tax payment by companies has shown a massive 49 per cent growth to Rs 1,09,506 crore in the third quarter this fiscal, a CBDT source has said.

DCM20 BIZ-PRADHAN-GAS INVESTMENT India plans USD 60-bn investment in gas infrastructure: Pradhan New Delhi: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the government has planned a USD 60-billion investment for creating gas infrastructure in the country till 2024, and gas' share in the energy mix is expected to rise to 15 per cent by 2030. DEL56 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmarks maintain record run on Fed support; HDFC twins sparkle Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty sprinted to all-time highs for the fifth session on the trot on Thursday, in tandem with global markets after the US Fed's accommodative stance further fuelled risk-on sentiment.

DCM47 BIZ-GADKARI-STEEL-GPS Gadkari cautions steel makers against profiteering; says projects getting unviable, writes to PM New Delhi: Cautioning against profiteering by steel makers, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said he has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention towards 55 per cent hike in steel prices by players during the past six months, making projects unviable. DCM31 BIZ-ONION-IMPORTS Govt extends relaxed norms for onion imports till Jan 31 New Delhi: The government on Thursday extended relaxed norms for onion imports for one and a half months till January 31 next year, to boost domestic supply and check the retail prices of the key kitchen staple.

DCM21 BIZ-VACCINE-PFIZER COVID-19 vaccine pricing to help govts to ensure little to no out-of-pocket costs for people: Pfizer New Delhi: Global pharma major Pfizer has said its COVID-19 vaccine is being priced in a way that will help governments to ensure that there is little to no out-of-pocket costs for their people, as it seeks to ensure access to the vaccine across the world. DCM17 BIZ-GOOGLE-LANGUAGE Google strengthens language capabilities to drive internet adoption in India New Delhi: Google on Thursday said it is adding capabilities that will make it easier for people to get search results and navigate on Google Maps in additional Indian languages, and even learn how to solve math problems in Hindi.

DCM12 BIZ-FARMERS-PURI Govt willing to sit with farmers to sort out issues: Puri New Delhi: The government is willing to sit with the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws and sort out the issues, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. DEL42 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 194, silver zooms Rs 1,184 New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 194 to Rs 49,455 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, tracking firm overseas trend, according to HDFC Securities..