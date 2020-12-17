Left Menu
Development News Edition

MF assets to touch Rs 50 lakh cr by 2025: Crisil

Ratings agency Crisil on Thursday said the mutual fund industry will post double-digit growth for the next few years and its assets under management will cross Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:49 IST
MF assets to touch Rs 50 lakh cr by 2025: Crisil

Ratings agency Crisil on Thursday said the mutual fund industry will post double-digit growth for the next few years and its assets under management will cross Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025. Crisil's research wing said the increase in inflows is bound to be fuelled by investments into equities as against other asset classes. Investor interest in the mutual funds segment has been changing lately because of market volatility, and the average assets under management stood at around Rs 30 lakh crore as of November 2020. ''Over the five years through 2025, we expect the industry's assets under management (AUM) to continue its double-digit growth and cross the Rs 50 lakh crore mark,'' Crisil's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashu Suyash said. She said equities, whose share stands at 42 per cent at present, will drive the increase over the next five years and contribute 47 per cent of the AUM by 2025. The increase in the pie for equities is in line with global experiences, she added. India's favourable demographics, increased financialisation of savings, an inflation-targeting regime, and rising per-capita income will be the primary growth drivers to pull flows into the segment, Suyash noted. In the last 20 years, the AUMs of the industry have grown at a compounded growth rate of 18.5 per cent per annum, Crisil said, adding that they stood at Rs 1.4 lakh crore as of 2003. Meanwhile, speaking at the launch of the report, industry lobby Amfi's chairman and chief executive of Kotal Mutual Fund Nilesh Shah said there needs to be a relook at the level of disclosures with which the industry works.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League to trial concussion substitutes

Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions after the sports rule-making body IFAB approved trials.Representatives from all 20 clubs attended a shareholders meeting, where ...

Amazon Internet Services total income up 58pc to Rs 4,216 cr in FY20

Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd AISPL - which renders the e-commerce majors cloud services in India - saw an almost 58 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 4,215.9 crore in FY20, as per regulatory documents. Its total income was at Rs 2,63...

Trade deal: Hope 'early harvest' proposition of India will be accepted by UK, says Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday hoped that the UK would accept Indias early harvest proposition within the framework of a larger free trade agreement, which both the countries are working towards. Under an early harv...

Putin's Navalny comments a "smokescreen" - German minister

Germanys Foreign Minister accused Russia of putting up smokescreens in connection with questions about the alleged poisoning of Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny, adding that Moscow had done nothing to help clear up the affair. He added that sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020