NHAI chairman gets six months extension

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has been given six months extension as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday said

Sandhu is a 1988-batch IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadre

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in central deputation tenure of Sandhu, chairman, NHAI, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, for a period of six months beyond January 21, 2021, i.e. up to July 21, 2021, it said.