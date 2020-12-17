Cricketer Yuvraj Singh-backed nutrition company, Wellversed on Thursday said it has acquired Sportfit, a fitness coaching company for an undisclosed amount. Wellversed will continue to scale and strengthen its health transformation programme by incorporating Sportfit's proprietary coaching methodology and technology for diet and fitness coaching, a statement said. This will help Wellversed, which has already enabled over 12,000 heath transformations, expand its portfolio of health transformation programmes to athletic transformations as well, it added. ***** TCS, London Marathon Events expand partnership * IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced an expanded partnership with London Marathon Events to create a new, unified data platform.

This will enable personalised experiences for athletes, spectators, charities and sponsors, a statement said. London Marathon Events is the organiser of the Virgin Money London Marathon and many other events including Prudential Ride London, The Vitality London 10,000, Westminster Mile, Children with Cancer UK Swim Serpentine and The Vitality Big Half. Over the last 40 years, it has collected data on multiple events, athlete performances, running records and other special moments, which can be used to create unique experiences. However, this information is stored in multiple silos and access to it is very limited.

***** PhonePe processes over 11 mn insurance premiums in 2020 * Fintech major PhonePe on Thursday said it processed over 11 million insurance policy premium payments in the last one year. PhonePe has witnessed strong and active participation from tier II and III cities with 80 per cent of the premiums being paid by customers residing in these markets, a statement said. The company also saw a massive spike in premium payments during the lockdown as users chose not only to pay premiums for their own policies, but also for their families and friends, it added.

The digital payments landscape is rapidly changing the way people are transacting and investing, and insurance as a sector is benefiting immensely from these macro trends, PhonePe Director of Business Ankit Gaur said..