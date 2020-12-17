Navies of India and Indonesia begin two-day coordinated patrol Ne'

The navies of India and Indonesia on Thursday started a two-day coordinated patrol (CORPAT) along their international maritime boundary line, said an official statement. The two navies have been carrying out CORPAT along the line since 2002 to ensure the safety and security of shipping and international trade in the region, the Indian Navy stated.

The CORPAT facilitates measures to prevent and suppress illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing as well as drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy, the Navy noted. ''Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kulish, an indigenously built missile corvette, along with P8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) will undertake coordinated patrol with Indonesian Naval Ship KRI Cut Nyak Dien, a Kapitan Pattimura (Parchim I) class corvette and an MPA of the Indonesian Navy,'' it said. The 35th edition of India-Indonesia CORPAT will take place on Thursday and Friday, it noted. It said that as part of the Indian government's Mission SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), the Navy has been proactively engaging with countries in the Indian Ocean Region for coordinated patrols and various other measures.