Organisations need to invest sufficiently on data protection: Mahindra Fin Vice-CMD Iyer

All organisations need to invest sufficiently in protecting their customer data and ensure there are no breaches, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Iyer said. ''I think every organisation, like any other asset of yours, will have to invest sufficiently and appropriately to ensure that the data is well protected,'' Iyer said during a panel discussion on Thursday.

He was speaking at the Digital Transformation Summit 2020, organised by Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). He said protection of data has become most crucial for an organisation's survival.

''For a minute, just forget it from the customer's point of view. Can you afford to lose your customer data and somebody else takes away the customer and starts doing the business? You will just simply collapse,'' Iyer said. IndiaFirst Life Insurance Managing Director and CEO R M Vishakha said the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector is much regulated and there are strict controls over management of data.

''I think it is important to have data privacy laws but I don't think it is really the BFSI which the people need to be worried about. It is a highly regulated industry. I don't think we have a systemic risk in terms of data management,'' Vishakha said. She said the problem of data breaches is in the social world.

Iyer said that going ahead, the digital and physical model of doing business will continue to co-exist. ''I strongly believe that at least in the rural market that I represent, it will be a phygital model and not digital. You can't wish away from the physical need there,'' he said.

According to Vishakha, in the current industries and hiring set, people are not scared of losing jobs on account of digitisation. ''I don't think people are worried any longer about losing jobs on digital transformation. I don't think people are scared of technology. They understand technology and know what can happen,'' she said.

Iyer said that if companies are not technologically ready, people will leave them..