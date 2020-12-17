US Secretary of Navy visits Western Naval Command HQ

The United States Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J Braithwaite visited the headquarters of the Western Naval Command here on Thursday, an official release said. Braithwaite interacted with vice admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief and also visited the new Aircraft Carrier Dock at Naval Dockyard here, the Navy said in the statement.

Indo-US naval cooperation has seen substantial growth over the last two decades and both nations are party to an annual maritime security dialogue, it said. Naval cooperation between the two navies covers a wide canvas which includes the annual bilateral exercise MALABAR, multilateral exercise RIMPAC and goodwill visits by ships and high-level delegations.

Navies of both the countries share converging views on maritime areas of concern, anti-piracy, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, it said..