Namibia, Uruguay and U.S. Virgin Islands removed from England's safe list

England will remove Uruguay, Namibia and the U.S. Virgin Islands from its safe travel corridor list meaning arriving passengers will have to self-isolate from this weekend, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday. People arriving in England from 4 a.m. Saturday from those destinations will be required to quarantine, he said.

"Providing certainty to those travelling over Xmas, we will only make emergency removals to the #TravelCorridor list if needed for the next two weeks," Shapps said on Twitter, adding the next scheduled changes would be on Jan. 7.