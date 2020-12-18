Left Menu
Development News Edition

BOJ set to hold fire, extend fund programmes to ease pandemic strain

The Bank of Japan is expected to extend on Friday a package of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains caused by the coronavirus, as a renewed spike in infections cloud prospects of recovery from the health-crisis-induced economic slump. With markets stable and overseas demand showing signs of life, however, the central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady and maintain its view the world's third-largest economy is gradually emerging from the pandemic's initial damage.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-12-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 02:30 IST
BOJ set to hold fire, extend fund programmes to ease pandemic strain
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Bank of Japan is expected to extend on Friday a package of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains caused by the coronavirus, as a renewed spike in infections cloud prospects of recovery from the health-crisis-induced economic slump.

With markets stable and overseas demand showing signs of life, however, the central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady and maintain its view the world's third-largest economy is gradually emerging from the pandemic's initial damage. "While firms are wary of spending, business sentiment is recovering and inflation expectations are bottoming out," said Hiroshi Ugai, chief Japan economist at JPMorgan Securities.

"Aside from an expected extension in its fund-aid programme, the BOJ won't take steps to prop up growth and inflation." At Friday's rate review, the BOJ is seen extending by at least six months the March 2021 deadline for a range of steps aimed at pumping money to pandemic-hit firms.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to stress at his post-meeting briefing his readiness to roll out more stimulus if risks threaten to derail Japan's fragile recovery. Central banks across the globe have been forced to maintain or even ramp up their already massive stimulus programmes as the health crisis persists.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday vowed to keep funnelling cash into markets until the U.S. recovery is secure, while the European Central Bank last week ramped up stimulus to lift the currency bloc out of recession. The BOJ hopes its fund-aid programme, deployed in March through May to deal with the immediate hit from COVID-19, will be enough to underpin a recovery.

The package includes increased purchases of corporate debt and a lending scheme to channel money via banks to small firms. Japan's economy rebounded in July-September from its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter, though the third wave of infections is dampening prospects for a strong revival.

The government announced this month a fresh $708 billion spending package to speed up the recovery, bringing the combined value of Japan's pandemic-related spending to about $3 trillion.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Russian hacking spree used another major tech supplier -sources

The massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week and tentatively attributed to the Russian government extended beyond users of pervasive network software made by SolarWinds that had been compromised. Another major technolo...

U.S. Energy Department says cyber hack limited to business networks only

The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday that it was responding to a cyber breach related to the Solar Winds hack that was isolated to business networks.At this point, the investigation has found that the malware has been isolated to bus...

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, European leaders rush for tests

President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days. Macron, who will tu...

Vaccines reach COVID-ravaged Indigenous communities

The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine are being administered in Native American communities from the desert highlands of New Mexico to a coastal fishing tribe outside Seattle as the federal government and states rush to protect one of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020