Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) trims stake in IDFC Ltd by 2.17 pc

Sipadan Investments Mauritius Ltd has trimmed stake in IDFC Ltd by selling 3.46 crore shares representing 2.17 per cent stake in the open market. It has now come down to 7.30 per cent.IDFC Ltd had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 146.68 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:26 IST
Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) trims stake in IDFC Ltd by 2.17 pc

Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd has trimmed stake in IDFC Ltd by selling 3.46 crore shares representing 2.17 per cent stake in the open market. As per a regulatory filing, Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd sold 3,46,51,51 shares in IDFC Ltd in the open market.

The shares were sold between November 23 and December 16, 2020. Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd held 9.47 per cent stake in IDFC earlier. It has now come down to 7.30 per cent.

IDFC Ltd had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 146.68 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had registered a net loss of Rs 406 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants interim protection to BJP leaders facing criminal cases in WB

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection to five BJP leaders, including Mukul Roy and MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh, in criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal and directed the state police not to taken an...

Route Mobile names Milind Pathak as Chief Business Officer to boost innovation

Route Mobile - a cloud communication service provider to enterprises, over-the-top players and mobile network operators - on Friday named Milind Pathak as its Chief Business Officer. With the appointment, effective December 17, Pathak will ...

DIRCO Minister expresses solidarity with Palestine and Western Sahara

Department of International Relations and Cooperation DIRCO Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has again expressed solidarity with the peoples of Palestine and Western Sahara in their quest to achieve fundamental freedom, equality, justice and dig...

Proposal for extra attempt to civil service aspirants under consideration: Centre tells SC

The Central government on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that a proposal to give an extra chance to civil service aspirants affected by the COVID-19 is under active consideration by the government and the Union Public Service Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020