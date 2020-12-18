Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) trims stake in IDFC Ltd by 2.17 pc

Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd has trimmed stake in IDFC Ltd by selling 3.46 crore shares representing 2.17 per cent stake in the open market. As per a regulatory filing, Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd sold 3,46,51,51 shares in IDFC Ltd in the open market.

The shares were sold between November 23 and December 16, 2020. Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd held 9.47 per cent stake in IDFC earlier. It has now come down to 7.30 per cent.

IDFC Ltd had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 146.68 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had registered a net loss of Rs 406 crore in the July-September period a year ago.