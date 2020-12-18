Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cisco along with govt launches competition to attract agri-tech start ups

We are not only incubating agri-tech start-ups, but also bringing together a powerful ecosystem of investors, domain experts, and government stakeholders to galvanize action and bring to market scalable solutions that can help boost farmers incomes and improve their decision-making, he said.Cisco said it will have a policy circle, enabling access to administrative units and communities for pilots..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:28 IST
Cisco along with govt launches competition to attract agri-tech start ups

IT firm Cisco India on Friday announced a competition with a prize money of Rs 2 crore, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, to find agri-tech start-ups with innovative solutions. The 'Cisco Agri Challenge' is being co-hosted by K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, while conceptualised and managed by NGO -- 'The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation', it said in a statement.

With a prize purse of Rs 2 crore, the challenge will run in stages over 12 months. This amount supports participants in developing, testing, and scaling solutions that help alleviate the issues of low income and diminishing profitability farmers in India are facing, it added. ''Such a multi-disciplinary and multi-stakeholder collaboration will play a catalytic role in implementing scientific and technological interventions in agriculture, thereby improving farmers' productivity and doubling farmers' income,'' VijayRaghavan said.

Cisco India and SAARC Managing Director (Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements) Harish Krishnan said the company aims to accelerate digital transformation in the agriculture sector through the 'Cisco Agri Challenge' platform. ''We are not only incubating agri-tech start-ups, but also bringing together a powerful ecosystem of investors, domain experts, and government stakeholders to galvanize action and bring to market scalable solutions that can help boost farmers' incomes and improve their decision-making,'' he said.

Cisco said it will have a policy circle, enabling access to administrative units and communities for pilots..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man shot dead in UP's Mau over old enmity

The husband of a village head in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by some people on Friday apparently over an old enmity, police said. The incident took place in Baduagodam village in the Sarai Lakhansi area here, they said.Shail...

Plea against contracts awarded under Bharat Net by govt on nomination basis: HC seeks Centre reply

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and Central Vigilance Commission on a plea challenging award of contracts to Common Service Centres e-Governance Services Ltd CSC for installing wifi access points in villages acr...

Director of Indian restaurant in UK banned for tax dodge

The director of an Indian restaurant company in Brighton on the south coast of England has been banned for six years after an investigation found that he had under declared the taxes he owed to the UKs revenue department. Byron St John Swal...

Asian Champions League: finally a final, Ulsan vs Persepolis

The longest Asian Champions League tournament in history ends on Saturday more than 11 months after the first ball was kicked when Ulsan Horang-i of South Korea meets Irans Persepolis in Doha, Qatar in the final. The outbreak of coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020