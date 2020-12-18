Left Menu
Jaiprakash R Dandegaonkar new NFCSF president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:43 IST
Representative Picture

National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF) on Friday said Jaiprakash R Salunke Dandegaonkar has been unanimously elected as President of the sugar cooperatives' body. Dandegaonkar succeeds Dilip Walse Patil, who had resigned as NFCSF President on becoming the Cabinet Minister in the Maharashtra government, it said in a statement. Dandegaonkar is currently the chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation. He is also former cabinet minister in Maharashtra and founder Chairman of Purna Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana. As a senior leader of the cooperative sugar sector, Dandegaonkar has contributed significantly towards the growth and development of Indian sugar sector, the statement added.

