JPMorgan ups odds of a Brexit deal to 70% from 60%

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:25 IST
U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said the probability of a Brexit trade deal had risen to 70% from 60%.

"Our sense is that the likelihood of a deal has moved up from the 60-40 we had as the week began, and we now mark that up to 70-30," JPMorgan analyst Malcolm Barr said in a note to clients.

"In our view, solutions to all of the issues listed above which both sides would be able to live can be designed, even if the process of getting to them is difficult."

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

