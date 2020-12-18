Left Menu
Development News Edition

P&W-made GTF engines complete 2 million flight hours in India

Pratt Whitney-manufactured Geared Turbofan GTF engines, which power Airbus A320 NEO family planes being operated by budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir have crossed two million flight hours in India, the US engine maker said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:13 IST
P&W-made GTF engines complete 2 million flight hours in India
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Pratt & Whitney-manufactured Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines, which power Airbus A320 NEO family planes being operated by budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir have crossed two million flight hours in India, the US engine maker said on Friday. The two Indian carriers were the early adopters of these fuel-efficient engines with IndiGo inducting its first A320NEO plane in the fleet in March 2016 and GoAir in the same year, in June. There are over 180 Airbus planes with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) GTF engines in India.

''Our customers IndiGo and GoAir were early adopters of the revolutionary GTF engine, and we are happy to say that these engines have crossed two million flight hours in India,'' Pratt & Whitney President and Country Head for India Ashmita Sethi said in a release. While GoAir has only A320NEO planes in its fleet powered by these engines, IndiGo has A321NEO as well along with A320NEO planes.

''With more than 180 GTF-powered aircraft in India and an extraordinary engine dispatch reliability rate of 99.98 per cent, our customers are recognising the superior fuel efficiency that GTF engines deliver. ''Since cost savings are especially important in the current environment, we've seen airlines prioritise operating their GTF-powered aircraft before any others,'' she added.

Globally, GTF engine powers more than 900 aircraft across nearly 50 airlines and three aircraft families: Airbus A320neo, Airbus A220 and Embraer E-Jets E2, Pratt & Whitney said in the release. With a 99.98 per cent dispatch reliability rate, these engines have saved more than 400 million gallons of fuel and over 3.8 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions since they entered service in 2016, the company said.

''Thanks to upgrades completed in close coordination with our customers in 2020, GTF engines for the A320neo family are now delivering industry-leading reliability," said Carroll Lane, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. ''When you combine this with our best-in-class fuel efficiency and low carbon emissions, it's easy to see why GTF-powered fleets have seen high utilization as the industry begins to recover,'' he said.

It also said that since entering service in early 2016, the GTF engine family has delivered on its promised ability to reduce fuel burn and carbon emissions by up to 20 per cent, and to dramatically reduce regulated emissions and noise footprint. According to the engine maker, the fleet has achieved an exceptional level of operational performance dwith aircraft having such engines averaging more flights and more hours per day than comparable aircraft.

"The GTF-powered A320neo family is currently operating at about 90 per cent of pre-pandemic utilization levels," added Lane.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's COVID R number jumps above 1, infections growing again

Britains reproduction R number has jumped above 1 and the COVID-19 epidemic is estimated to be growing again, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, a sharp reversal from the shrinkage seen during Englands national lockdown.The R...

One more COVID death in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 40 new cases

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 98 in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Friday after another fatality, while the infection count climbed to 7,642 with 40 more people testing positive for the virus, officials said. The 66-year-ol...

5 polytechnic students injured in clash in UP's Mahoba

Five men were injured on Friday when two groups of polytechnic college students clashed here allegedly over a rivalry that also saw exchange of fire, police saidThe clash took place around 4 pm when the students clashed in and around the co...

Proper scaling up of electronic manufacturing can contribute USD 1 tn to economy: Prasad

Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said scaling up of electronic manufacturing in the country can alone contribute USD 1 trillion to the economy. The government has seen interest from global majors like Apple, Sams...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020