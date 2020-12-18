Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB and India sign $4.21m to prepare infrastructure development in Tripura

Inadequate urban infrastructure and low institutional capacity of urban local bodies (ULBs) have impeded urbanization-led growth in Tripura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:39 IST
ADB and India sign $4.21m to prepare infrastructure development in Tripura
The state’s tourism growth is also hindered by inadequate infrastructure and lack of planned activities. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of India today signed a $4.21 million project readiness financing (PRF) facility for the preparation of infrastructure development projects to improve urban amenities and develop tourism infrastructure in the northeastern state of Tripura. This is ADB's first PRF facility for a state in the northeastern region of India.

The signatories to the PRF for Tripura Urban and Tourism Development Project were Dr C. S. Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance who signed for the Government of India, and Mr Takeo Konishi, Country Director of ADB's India Resident Mission who signed for ADB.

Dr Mohapatra said that the facility will support the Government of Tripura's priorities of improving urban services and tourism infrastructure through holistic planning by developing key infrastructure investment projects and related reforms in these sectors that will help boost economic development.

Mr Konishi said that the facility aims to ensure high readiness of ensuing infrastructure projects through feasibility studies, preparing detailed engineering designs, and capacity building of state-level agencies while ensuring climate and disaster resilience, inclusiveness and sustainability of subprojects.

Inadequate urban infrastructure and low institutional capacity of urban local bodies (ULBs) have impeded urbanization-led growth in Tripura. The PRF will help finance preparation of integrated infrastructure development plans for 7 districts headquarter towns (DHT) and 13 ULBs focused on water supply, sanitation, stormwater drainage, urban roads, and urban amenities.

The state's tourism growth is also hindered by inadequate infrastructure and lack of planned activities. The PRF will support the state government's objectives of improving the contribution of tourism to the economy and will support the development of integrated tourism infrastructure plans. These include provisioning of amenities and improving road connectivity to the tourist destinations together with marketing and promotion strategies.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens agenda, state data show...

Expedite implementation of welfare schemes for Dalits, Adivasis: Cong to Maharashtra govt

The Congress on Friday said it has asked the Maharashtra government to expedite the implementation of various welfare schemes for Dalits, Adivasis and disadvantaged sections, and to enact laws to ensure that the budget for their welfare doe...

Macron says he's doing fine after catching COVID-19, working at slower pace

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace while he convalesced.Macron said he would stay focused on Frances response to the coronavirus pand...

Infosys divests part of its stake in Whoop for USD 10 mn

IT services major Infosys on Friday said it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about USD 10 million about Rs 73.5 croreIn 2015, Infosys had announced making a USD 3 million investment in US-based wearable device sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020