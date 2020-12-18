Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switzerland adopts 'lockdown light', urges people to stay home

"We're far too high." Confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein have surpassed 400,000 and the death toll has topped 6,000. The cabinet urged the public to keep social contacts to a minimum and avoid non-essential travel, warning it could impose further measures should the situation worsen.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:18 IST
Switzerland adopts 'lockdown light', urges people to stay home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland headed for a second lockdown on Friday as the government ordered restaurants and sports and recreation centres closed for a month from Tuesday and urged people to stay home. Backing away from its "middle path" approach that had aimed to avoid business-crippling consequences, the government conceded immediate, strong action was vital to curb stubbornly high coronavirus infection rates that had prompted calls from scientists and medical professionals for tighter measures.

"Our (infection rate over the last two weeks) is three times higher than Spain's, and nearly three times as high as France's and Belgium's, where it is known that the situation has been very difficult," Health Minister Alain Berset told a news conference. "We're far too high." Confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein have surpassed 400,000 and the death toll has topped 6,000.

The cabinet urged the public to keep social contacts to a minimum and avoid non-essential travel, warning it could impose further measures should the situation worsen. "We didn't go all the way to the limit, we didn't do everything (we could have)," President Simonetta Sommaruga said. "But I believe what we have done today should help us move towards reducing case numbers over the coming days and weeks."

The government shied away from nationwide shutdowns of ski resorts, permitting outdoor sports in groups of five or fewer people and saying individual cantons would remain responsible for their resorts. Lucerne and Schwyz, home to smaller ski resorts, announced ski closures, while Bern said it would keep ski sites open for now.

Shops can stay open, albeit with further restrictions on the number of people allowed in.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 95.4%

Indias COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 95.40 per cent, making it one of the top countries with the highest recovery rate globally, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. The total discharged cases are at 95,20,827...

Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it's in 2023

The judge hearing the U.S. Justice Departments antitrust case against Alphabet Incs Google suggested a trial date of Sept. 12, 2023, on Friday.U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta suggested the date during a status conference, and counsel for the...

Army veteran, wife die of asphyxiation in house fire

A retired Army brigadier and his wife died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in their house in Noida on Friday evening, police said. Brigadier retd R P Singh, 82, and his wife Malti Singh, 78, lived in Arun Vihar in Sector 29 where the...

COVID-19: Delhi records 1,418 fresh cases, positivity rate 1.6 pc

Delhi recorded 1,418 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with over 88,000 tests being conducted, while the positivity rate stood at 1.6 per cent, authorities said. The national capitals death toll mounted to 10,219 with 37 new fatalities, they s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020