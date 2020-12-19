Left Menu
Nippon Express (Singapore) Acquires GDP Certification for Facility in Changi Airport Bonded Area

hereinafter, NE Singapore, a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has obtained Good Distribution Practice GDP certification, effective Friday, October 30, for its facility within the Singapore Changi Airport Free Trade Zone FTZ, evidencing its compliance with standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals applicable to air importexport services.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:46 IST
TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2020 /Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet/ -- Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter, ''NE Singapore''), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, effective Friday, October 30, for its facility within the Singapore Changi Airport Free Trade Zone (FTZ), evidencing its compliance with standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals applicable to air import/export services. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202012118504-O1-3o5vJ9wd Photo: Exterior view of NE Singapore HQ https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202012118504/_prw_PI2fl_GKFcfep8.jpg There has been remarkable growth in Singapore's pharmaceutical/medical industries, one of the sectors being promoted on a priority basis by the country, and many of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies have set up research, development and manufacturing locations there in what is fast becoming an industrial cluster. Accordingly, pharmaceutical import/export demand utilizing Changi Airport, which is increasingly distinguishing itself as a user-friendly free trade port, is expected to rise in future.

With this GDP certification, NE Singapore will have in place a system to provide safe and high-quality air import/export services for pharmaceuticals that leverage the benefits of being the only Japanese logistics company with a facility within the airport's bonded area. By improving its infrastructure and obtaining certification at major business locations in Singapore and elsewhere, Nippon Express will be creating pharmaceutical logistics services using its global network to provide high value-added air transport services that meet the sophisticated and diversified needs of customers in the pharmaceutical industry.

Profile of facility Name: Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Air Freight Division Address: 1F, 40 Alps Avenue, Singapore 498781 Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/ Official LinkedIn Account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ Source: Nippon Express Co., Ltd. PWR PWR

