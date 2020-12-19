Left Menu
California Walnuts: Making Everyday Healthy

The year 2020 may have brought the world to a halt, but there's one take away from it - health, undoubtedly, is wealth. And self-care has become ever more important to support mental health and holistic well-being. But how does one strike that health-work-life balance? How does one make time in their already hectic schedules to rustle up something nutritious, power-packed, healthy, and yummy? Well, to start with, why not grab a fistful of good ol' walnuts! Yes, walnuts. They are a versatile nut that has the power to help you that goes ions beyond its wonderful nuttiness, making everyday healthy.

19-12-2020
California Walnuts: Making Everyday Healthy
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt California Walnuts. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The year 2020 may have brought the world to a halt, but there's one take away from it - health, undoubtedly, is wealth. And self-care has become ever more important to support mental health and holistic well-being. But how does one strike that health-work-life balance? How does one make time in their already hectic schedules to rustle up something nutritious, power-packed, healthy, and yummy? Well, to start with, why not grab a fistful of good ol' walnuts! Yes, walnuts. They are a versatile nut that has the power to help you that goes ions beyond its wonderful nuttiness, making everyday healthy. A handful of walnuts (28g) are packed with the essential fatty acid omega-3 ALA (2.5g) and also offer protein (4g), fiber (2g), and other key nutrients. They not only support heart health, but research also indicates that including walnuts as part of a healthy diet may play a role in helping to maintain and improve cognitive health as people age. Walnut consumption may also support the health of the gut and enhance the growth of beneficial bacteria. In a nutshell, walnuts are an easy choice with nutrients to support the heart, brain, and gut health.

Walnuts offer a smorgasbord of nutrients, here are some fun facts: Walnuts contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system. As per the FSSAI Eat Right during COVID guidelines, including walnuts in your diet helps maintain optimal immune function and good health. The plant-based omega-3 in walnuts may enhance the function of immune cells, and protein may play a role in the body's healing and recovery.

Eating walnuts may activate an area in the brain associated with hunger and cravings. Thereby discouraging overeating by promoting the feeling of fullness. Walnut consumption is associated with lower depression, higher energy levels, greater interest in activities, better concentration, and greater optimism.

Walnuts also contain melatonin (3.5 +/- 1.0 ng/g), an important plant compound related to maintaining a healthy sleep cycle. Introduce walnuts in your salads, breads, those delish trail mixes, and you will not only meet those sweet and salty cravings but feel quite full and satisfied. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a handful of California walnuts every day to make your heart, brain, and gut happy!

This story is provided by NewsVoir.

