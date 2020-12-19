Left Menu
Development News Edition

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 cr from 44 investors

The QIP committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on December 19, 2020 approved the issue and allotment of 3,71,808,177 equity shares to 44 eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 38.60 per share, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:16 IST
IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 cr from 44 investors

IDBI Bank has raised Rs 1,435 crore through an issue of equity shares to 44 qualified institutional investors, according to a regulatory filing. The bank had targeted to raise Rs 2,000 crore (base size Rs 1,000 crore and green-shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore) through the QIP issue at a floor price of Rs 40.63 apiece. The QIP committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on December 19, 2020 approved the issue and allotment of 3,71,808,177 equity shares to 44 eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 38.60 per share, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing. The shares were issued at a discount of 5 per cent to the floor price of Rs 40.63 apiece, it said. The QIP issue had opened on December 15 and closed on December 18, 2020.

Among the investors who were allotted more than 5 per cent of the equity shares in the QIP issue were Punjab National Bank (20.90 per cent subscription); Bank of Baroda (13.94 per cent); State Bank of India (13.93 per cent); Indian Bank (6.97 per cent); Canara Bank (6.97 per cent) and Societe Generale-ODI (5.66 per cent). Post the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased to Rs 10,752.40 crore, comprising of 10,752,402,175 equity shares, IDBI Bank said.

Like IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank has raised less than the targeted amount from its QIP which closed on Friday. A day earlier, PNB had said it has approved to issue 106,70,52,910 equity shares at a discount of 4.95 per cent from floor price aggregating to Rs 3788,03,78,305 (Rs 3,788.03 crore) to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers in the issue.

PNB had planned to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) that had opened on Tuesday..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Koreas Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran. A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halfti...

Delhi court takes cognisance of offence of sedition against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the offence of sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year, which resulted in damage t...

Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province kills two, injures 4

At least two civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries in a roadside bomb blast in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing officials as saying.A corolla type vehicle s...

Kumaraswamy challenges Siddaramaiah to build regional party & win 10 seats

Bengaluru, Dec 19 PTIFormer Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday challenged Congress leader Siddaramaiah to build a regional party and win at least 10 seats on his own strength before criticising JDS and his leadership abilities. In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020