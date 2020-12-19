Left Menu
Development News Edition

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway; hundreds of vehicles stranded

Traffic movement on the highway is restricted to one-way in view of the ongoing four-laning project and accordingly, vehicles were allowed from Srinagar to Jammu this morning as per the already announced schedule under which traffic plies alternatively from the twin capital cities.

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:49 IST
Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway; hundreds of vehicles stranded

A landslide struck the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday evening, leaving hundreds of Jammu-bound vehicles stranded, officials said. The landslide hit the road at Bhoom in Chanderkote area, completely blocking the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, they said.

The officials said two vehicles suffered some damages after being hit by debris, but their occupants escaped unhurt. Road maintenance agencies have pressed men and machinery, and efforts are on to restore vehicular movement on the highway, they said, adding that it is expected to take nearly four hours.

Earlier during the day, a truck turned turtle at Nachlana in Ramban, causing a temporary blockade of the highway. Traffic movement on the highway is restricted to one-way in view of the ongoing four-laning project and accordingly, vehicles were allowed from Srinagar to Jammu this morning as per the already announced schedule under which traffic plies alternatively from the twin capital cities.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,026 new coronavirus cases in Guj, 7 deaths; 1,252 recover

Gujarat recorded 1,026 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,34,289, the health department said. With seven fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,227, it said.A total of...

North East Region will emerge as favourite tourist destination in post-COVID era: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh on Saturday expressed confidence that the region will emerge as a favourite tourist and trade destination in India in the post-COVID era. The minister, who was the chief ...

Delhi police arrests man for swindling Rs 276 lakh from Corporation Bank

Delhi Police has arrested a person named Bhuvanesh Kharbanda on the complaint of Corporation Bank for allegedly swindling a sum of Rs 276 lakhs on the pretext of availing a working capital loan. Delhi Polices Economic Offences Wing EOW said...

Ponting calls for Rohit's inclusion as opener at the earliest

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Saturday called for the inclusion of Rohit Sharma as an opener at the earliest, after the Indian teams embarrassing defeat to Australia in the opening Test of the four-match series hereIndia were bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020