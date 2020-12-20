Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha gears up to set up Rs 4,000 crore Mahanadi Riverine Port project

Ahead of signing of the MoU with the Centre for setting up of Rs 4,000 crore riverine port project in Mahanadi, a high-level delegation on Sunday visited the proposed site in Odishas Kendrapara district, officials said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:27 IST
Odisha gears up to set up Rs 4,000 crore Mahanadi Riverine Port project

Ahead of signing of the MoU with the Centre for setting up of Rs 4,000 crore riverine port project in Mahanadi, a high-level delegation on Sunday visited the proposed site in Odisha's Kendrapara district, officials said. The delegation comprising Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) chairman Rinkesh Roy and others travelled to the proposed site on a vessel.

Local MLA of Mahakalapada Atanu S Nayak was present at the proposed port site. He had a discussion with officials about the project while Kendrapara district collector Samarth Verma apprised the delegation about the importance of the identified site. The Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways has already agreed to the Odisha government's proposal for the riverine port to be developed by Paradip Port Trust at an investment of Rs 4,000 crore. The project is estimated to generate employment for 6,000 people.

The proposed port will come up at Akhadasali village under Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district, 13 km from the river mouth at Paradip. This all-weather and multi-user port on river Mahanadi will be set up in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode with a capacity of 54 MTPA at an investment of Rs 4,000 crore. In the first phase, the port will have the capacity to handle 22 MTPA cargo at an investment of Rs 2,562 core, an official said.

While the Paradip Port Trust will develop supporting project infrastructures like rail and road connectivity and dredging requirements of the facility, the state government has already identified 300 hectares of land for the project. The state government will also provide the necessary support to PPT in respect of any additional land required for the project, the official said, adding that Odisha in 2018 had decided to go ahead with Mahanadi Riverine Port.

However, the project couldn't progress due to lack of interest by potential bidders. Paradip Port Trust then evinced interest in the project and consequently, the MoU is proposed to be signed with the state government. On commissioning of the project, the port will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to more than 4,000 persons in the first phase and about another 1,700 in the 2nd phase.

The riverine port, along with the state-aided Haridaspur Paradip Railway line, will go a long way in boosting the economy of the Kendrapara district, he said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ro Khanna will leave lasting impact on American politics, says his relatives

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna is a dynamic and progressive thinker who will make a positive contribution to public affairs in the US and leave an indelible impact on American politics, according to his family members. Khanna, who re...

SMIC says U.S. blacklisting will hurt its advanced technology R&D

Chinas biggest chipmaker SMIC said on Sunday that being put on a U.S. trade blacklist would pose a significant adverse impact to its research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced chip technology. The United States added doz...

Five injured in partial collapse of Lisbon building

Five people were injured when a residential building in central Lisbon partially collapsed on Sunday morning following an explosion, the local fire department said.A spokeswoman told Reuters the five, including one seriously injured, were t...

Kareena Kapoor Khan to pen her guide to pregnancy, book to come out in 2021

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to pen a comprehensive guide to pregnancy, publisher Juggernaut said on Sunday. The book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible, will come out next year.Kareena, who is expecting her seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020