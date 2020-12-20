Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands line up for tests amid Thailand virus outbreak

Triple lines of mainly migrant workers stretched for around 100 metres in one location alone, at Mahachai in Samut Sakhon province, as health officials in mobile units methodically took nasal swabs. The new outbreak has been traced to a 67-year-old shrimp vendor at the seafood market.Health officials say most of those who have been infected are migrant workers from Myanmar.

PTI | Samutsakhon | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:11 IST
Thousands line up for tests amid Thailand virus outbreak

Thousands of people lined up for coronavirus tests in a province near Bangkok on Sunday, as Thai authorities scrambled to contain an outbreak of the virus that has infected nearly 700 people. Triple lines of mainly migrant workers stretched for around 100 metres in one location alone, at Mahachai in Samut Sakhon province, as health officials in mobile units methodically took nasal swabs. There were three locations in total in the area.

Nearby, razor wire and police guards blocked access to the Klang Koong, or Central Shrimp, seafood market -- one of Thailand's largest -- and its associated housing, the epicentre of the new cluster. Thailand's Disease Control Department said on Sunday that they found 141 more cases linked to the market outbreak.

On Saturday, the department reported 548 cases, Thailand's biggest daily spike, sending shockwaves through a country that has seen only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls. The new outbreak has been traced to a 67-year-old shrimp vendor at the seafood market.

Health officials say most of those who have been infected are migrant workers from Myanmar. The workers live close to the market in crowded accommodations, raising fears that the virus could spread exponentially.

Samut Sakhon is 34 kilometres (21 miles) southwest of Bangkok, the capital. Samut Sakhon's governor has imposed a night curfew and other travel restrictions until January 3.

Many public places in the province, including shopping malls, schools, cinemas, spas and sports stadiums, have been ordered closed. At the Mahachai seafood market, there was a listless atmosphere as idle workers sat around, unable to leave the area. Food supplies were brought to the entrance but had to be offloaded.

Masked residents of the housing around the market piled provisions onto trolleys and took them away. For some, the concern was economic.

''I am worried because I can't do anything at all and my employees can't go out either, so we can't do anything. The loss is huge,'' said a seafood merchant, 55-year-old Thanawan Watchanapraphan. Wanida Imphanchai, another merchant, paced near the market's blocked entrance, telling the police on duty that she had a negative coronavirus test just days ago and should be allowed to leave. She showed them the document on her phone, but they politely declined her request.

''How can I live like this? The virus comes but I can't see it. If something happens to me, it will be messy,'' Wanida said before walking away. With fewer than 5,000 cases and 60 deaths, Thailand has been able to largely control the virus.

Prior to the current outbreak, there had been very few cases of local transmission in recent months, as life returned largely back to normal. SNE

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...

Pondy CM pays homage to ryots who died during protests against new farm laws

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre rec...

Vice Prez starts series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were in Cellular Jail

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday started a series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were incarcerated in the infamous Cellular Jail, saying their diaries will shed light on their individual strengths and unwavering love...

EU-UK trade talks floundering over fish as cutoff day nears

Deep into a crucial weekend of negotiations, a breakthrough on fishing rights remained elusive for the European Union and Britain, leaving both without a trade agreement that would dull the edge of a chaotic, costly economic break on New Ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020