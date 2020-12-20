Left Menu
NRL signs MoU with OIL

Accordingly, OIL will replace NRL as project proponent for monitoring of the product pipeline project under National Infrastructure Projects NIP.The capacity enhancement of the pipeline that carries petro products is expected to be commissioned by 2024 to synchronise with the commissioning of the NRL mega refinery expansion project from the existing 3 mmtpa to 9 mmtpa..

NRL signs MoU with OIL

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd on Sunday said it has signed an MoU with Oil India Ltd to augment the existing pumping capacity of the latter through its pipeline. This will help OIL to increase product evacuation from 1.72 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) to 5.50 mmtpa through Numaligarh-Siliguri pipeline.

The MoU, signed on Saturday by NRL head (project pipeline) M K Pegu and OIL pipeline CGM(OPS) Sandip Goswami, will help NRL in product evacuation after refinery expansion. Accordingly, OIL will replace NRL as project proponent for monitoring of the product pipeline project under National Infrastructure Projects (NIP).

The capacity enhancement of the pipeline that carries petro products is expected to be commissioned by 2024 to synchronise with the commissioning of the NRL mega refinery expansion project from the existing 3 mmtpa to 9 mmtpa..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

