France considering ban on flights and trains from the UK, says BFM

France is considering suspending flights and trains from Britain after a new coronavirus strain was detected there, BFM Television reported on Sunday. An official decision was expected later on Sunday, BFM said without citing sources.

Officials at the transport ministry were not immediately available for comment. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists announced on Saturday that a new strain of coronavirus identified in the country was up to 70% more infectious than the original version.

The Netherlands said it will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday.

