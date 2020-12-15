Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK-led G-7 Summit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the UK-hosted G-7 summit next year, said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. "I'm pleased that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Prime Minister Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year. UK Prime Minister Johnson has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India's Republic Day celebrations in January, which is a great honour," he said.

PM Johnson will attend India's annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Raab expressed "huge admiration" for India adding that it has "now become a huge presence on the global stage".

"I think we share the belief that we can do even more together on our shared priorities. For the UK, we see those priorities along the following lines: we want to deepen our economic partnership. Before the pandemic hit, the bilateral trade between India and the UK was growing at a vibrant 11 per cent," he added. Earlier, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that the focus of the talks between the two foreign ministers has been on how to take the bilateral ties to the next level adding that the two are focused on five broad themes: connecting people, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate change and health.

The presence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest at Republic Day 2021 would be in a way symbolic of a new era, a new phase of our relationship," Jaishankar said Raab will also hold meetings with the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, and the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The External Affairs Ministry said that Raab's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education, and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context. (ANI)