Goods train stops due to glitch, Kasara route hit for 2 hours

The movement of trains going towards Kasara from Mumbai on the Central Railway (CR) route remained affected for over two hours late on Sunday evening as a goods train got stuck near Titwala station due to some technical glitch, an official said. The Kasara-bound goods train came to a halt between Ambivali and Titwala stations around 7.20 pm due to some technical issue, a CR spokesperson said.

As a result of this, the movement of trains going towards Kasara got affected, he said. The section was cleared and the traffic was restored around 9.35 pm, the official said.