France says it will bar all people coming from Britain for 48 hours

France says it will bar all people coming from Britain for 48 hoursReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 00:03 IST
France will bar entry for 48 hours from Sunday night to all people coming from the United Kingdom, including freight carriers, by road, air, sea or rail, the prime minister's office said. The suspension is expected to take effect from 2300 GMT.
The decision from France follows a series of similar steps taken by other European countries earlier on Sunday.
