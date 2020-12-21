Left Menu
Saudi Arabia suspends international flights

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 09:58 IST
Saudi Arabia suspends international flights
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international passenger flights for citizens and residents over fears about the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus

The kingdoms interior ministry says the one-week flight ban may be extended "until medical information about the nature of this virus becomes clear." The country's land and seaports will also close for a week. The government ordered anyone who has returned from or passed through a European country over the past three months to get tested for COVID-19 immediately

The ministry added that the travel suspension will not affect the country's cargo flights and supply chains.

