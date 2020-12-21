Left Menu
AstraZeneca Pharma gets DCGI nod to the market asthma drug

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma on Monday said it has received marketing authorisation from Drug Controller General of India for Benralizumab solution, indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma. AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 marketing authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India for Benralizumab 30mgml solution for injection Fasenra, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma on Monday said it has received marketing authorization from the Drug Controller General of India for Benralizumab solution, indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma. AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 (marketing authorization) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Benralizumab 30mg/ml solution for injection (Fasenra), the drug firm said in a regulatory filing. Benralizumab (Fasenra) is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients.

AstraZeneca Pharma said the receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Benralizumab (Fasenra) in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses. Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India were 1.22 percent higher at Rs 4,936.05 apiece on BSE.

