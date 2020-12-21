Amazon's new report highlights key milestones of Indian SMBs, digitization impact

Amazon on Monday released a new report highlighting the success of more than 10 lakh Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) associated with the e-commerce giant.

The SMB Impact Report 2020 marks some of the key milestones achieved by the SMBs including sellers, delivery and logistics partners, neighborhood stores, enterprises, developers, content creators and authors and also sheds light on the impact of digitization on entrepreneurs and businesses across sectors.

"It's humbling to see over 10 lakh small businesses associated with Amazon in India. This year has been unprecedented and has impacted the way we work and live. Yet, we remain inspired by the undying entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, resolve and trust in us of businesses, creators, authors, etc. to overcome challenges and grow," said Amit Agarwal, Senior VP and Country Head, Amazon India.

According to the report, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 4,152 Indian sellers surpassed Rs 1 crore in sales in 2020 with the number of crorepati sellers growing 29% YOY. Other key highlights of the SMB Impact Report 2020 include:

Indian businesses continue to grow despite disruptions

In 2020, 5 lakh new sellers joined Amazon.in with over 50,000 registering in Hindi and Tamil

Emerging brands on Amazon Launchpad saw their business grow by 135% YoY

During the Amazon Great Indian festival, over 66,000 sellers received the highest-ever single day sale

Amazon Business marketplace registered 85% YOY growth in sales

Local goes global

Over 70,000 Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling have crossed USD 2 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports

Indian sellers witnessed a nearly 3X surge in demand across North America, EU Middle East and North Africa during the annual Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale

Indian authors reaching millions of global readers

Indian authors on KDP, Amazon's self-publishing service, earned over Rs 45 crores, growing over 2x YOY

In the year ending November 30, 2020, hundreds of independent authors have earned over INR 1 lakh each in royalties

New opportunities

Indian entrepreneurs are building their business via Amazon's delivery and logistics programs.

Nearly 280 Delivery Service Partners operating over 1500 stations across 750 cities

Alexa-enabled innovation

More than 1 lakh developers from India are building for Alexa globally. They have built over 30,000 skills with the Alexa Skills Kit.

Amazon Web Service (AWS)