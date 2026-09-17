Market Watch: Rate Hike and Oil Price Retreat Signal Potential for US Stock Gains

US stock indexes are set for a positive opening on Thursday as declining oil prices improve market sentiment. The Federal Reserve's decision to implement a rate hike under new Chair Kevin Warsh has eased investor anxiety regarding inflation management.

Technology giants Nvidia and Amazon each saw nearly 2% gains in premarket trading, reflecting renewed investor confidence. Despite historical patterns of September being tough for equities, the S&P 500 has decreased only by 1.7% so far this month.

Industry experts predict the Federal Reserve will continue with a moderate approach. However, further interest rate increases might occur, maintaining stock and bond market volatility. Investors are vigilant about developments in the Middle East affecting crude oil supply, adding inflationary pressure.