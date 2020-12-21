IPICOL top performer among state IPAs: Invest India

The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) has been categorised as a top performer among 20 state investment promotion agencies with an overall score of 98 per cent. The assessment by Invest India in collaboration with the World Bank Group was meant to measure the preparedness of Indian investment promotion agencies to attract and facilitate investment projects.

Invest India undertook a survey with 74 questions across eight pillars. These pillars included mandate and organisation, strategy and marketing, targeting investors, winning investment projects, facilitating investments, after-care systems, infrastructure and website. The states were classified into four categories: top performers, aspiring leaders, promising developers and emerging potential.

"We congratulate IPICOL for taking remarkable measures that have resulted in it becoming one of the leading investment promotion agencies in India," said the Invest India report. "We commend the far-sightedness of the state investment promotion agency and its leadership for taking the steps to prove its relevance in this competitive landscape."

The report said that a noteworthy initiative taken by the state to strategically decide its focus sectors and sub-sectors, and curate its investment promotion and targeting approach accordingly will play a critical role in positioning Odisha as an attractive investment destination. Over the past few years, IPICOL has worked extensively to make the business environment in Odisha conducive and hassle-free by bringing in institutional, systemic and technological reforms. This was reflected in the pillar-wise scores in which it scored 100 per cent in seven pillars while scoring 80 per cent in the remaining one. (ANI)

