Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPICOL top performer among state IPAs: Invest India

The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) has been categorised as a top performer among 20 state investment promotion agencies with an overall score of 98 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 12:21 IST
IPICOL top performer among state IPAs: Invest India
The body has worked extensively to evolve conducive business environment in Odisha.. Image Credit: ANI

The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) has been categorised as a top performer among 20 state investment promotion agencies with an overall score of 98 per cent. The assessment by Invest India in collaboration with the World Bank Group was meant to measure the preparedness of Indian investment promotion agencies to attract and facilitate investment projects.

Invest India undertook a survey with 74 questions across eight pillars. These pillars included mandate and organisation, strategy and marketing, targeting investors, winning investment projects, facilitating investments, after-care systems, infrastructure and website. The states were classified into four categories: top performers, aspiring leaders, promising developers and emerging potential.

"We congratulate IPICOL for taking remarkable measures that have resulted in it becoming one of the leading investment promotion agencies in India," said the Invest India report. "We commend the far-sightedness of the state investment promotion agency and its leadership for taking the steps to prove its relevance in this competitive landscape."

The report said that a noteworthy initiative taken by the state to strategically decide its focus sectors and sub-sectors, and curate its investment promotion and targeting approach accordingly will play a critical role in positioning Odisha as an attractive investment destination. Over the past few years, IPICOL has worked extensively to make the business environment in Odisha conducive and hassle-free by bringing in institutional, systemic and technological reforms. This was reflected in the pillar-wise scores in which it scored 100 per cent in seven pillars while scoring 80 per cent in the remaining one. (ANI)

Also Read: Arkfin Group's Prashant Karulkar felicitates 7 firms as 'Champion of Champions' in Indian Industry during ABCI Awards

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal PM's 'constitutional coup' challenged in court

Opponents of Nepals prime minister turned to the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge his dissolution of parliament and the calling of an election, denouncing it as a constitutional coup.Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis dissolution of parlia...

Pakistan reports 1,792 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 1,792 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 458,968, the health ministry said on Monday. The Ministry of National Health Services also said that a total o...

IPICOL top performer among state IPAs: Invest India

The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd IPICOL has been categorised as a top performer among 20 state investment promotion agencies with an overall score of 98 per cent. The assessment by Invest India in collaborat...

Trial delayed for Australian writer detained in Beijing on spying charges -supporter

The trial of Australian writer Yang Hengjun, detained in Beijing since January 2019, has been delayed by three months, according to his former teacher and a supporter Feng Chongyi. The 55-year-old pro-democracy blogger, who was detained at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020