PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:06 IST
Following are the top stories at 1 pm: DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports 24,337 new cases; tally increases to 1,00,55,560 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 96 lakh, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday. DEL15 PM-INDOJAPAN Discussions on global growth cannot happen among few, table must be bigger: PM Modi New Delhi: Asserting that growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said discussions on global growth cannot happen only among a few as the ''table must be bigger'' and the agenda broader. DEL20 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL-UK STRAIN New strain of COVID-19: Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded that the Centre ban all flights from the UK immediately in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus there.

MDS3 KA-WISTRON No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka Bengaluru: Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. BOM3 MH-TEMPLE-SENA Sena links Ram temple fund drive to 2024 LS polls; BJP refutes Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday alleged that the mass contact initiative to collect funds from the public for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya is akin to ''canvassing'' for the 2024 general elections in the name of Lord Ram.

LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-LD FUTURE-AMAZON HC declines to injunct Amazon from writing to authorities about SIAC award against FRL New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to grant Kishore Biyani led Future Retail Ltd's (FRL) plea for an interim injunction restraining Amazon from writing to the SEBI, Competition Commission of India and other authorities about the arbitral order against its asset sale. LGD3 SC-COURTS PIL in SC to establish Special Anti-Corruption Courts in every district New Delhi: A PIL seeking to establish special anti-corruption courts in every district to decide cases related to various economic offences like money laundering and tax evasion within one year has been filed in the Supreme Court.

BUSINESS DCM7 BIZ-HOUSING SALES-REPORT Housing sales to fall 47 pc in 2020 across 7 top cities due to COVID-19: Report New Delhi: Housing sales across seven major cities are estimated to fall 47 per cent year-on-year to 1.38 lakh units this year on lower demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant Anarock. FOREIGN FGN9 YEAR-UK 2020: Pandemic, lockdowns and a vaccine tie-up boost for India-UK ties London: The COVID-19 pandemic, a cycle of lockdowns to control the spread of a deadly virus and the havoc it wreaked on global health and economy is the inescapable defining feature of the year 2020. However, a glimmer of hope that 2021 could be healthier came in the form of ''safe and effective'' vaccines in human trials, with one of them symbolising a real boost to India-UK relations.

PTI ANB ANB.

FOREX-New coronavirus strain hits pound, euro as investors seek dollars

The British pound and the euro fell on Monday as investors sought refuge in the dollar, after a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom and disrupted international freight amid Brexit talks uncertainties.S...

Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears

Shares in Air France KLM and Channel Tunnel operator Getlink slumped on Monday after Britains European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom due to new COVID-19 fears.Air France KLM was down by 10.2 in e...

China says firmly opposes U.S. bill that could remove Chinese firms from U.S. exchanges

China said on Monday it firmly opposed U.S. President Trump signing a bill that would kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards, saying it contains discriminatory provisions against Chines...

Markets get festive in Ranchi ahead of Christmas

Ranchi is gearing up for Christmas celebrations as the markets appear decked up in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The St Paul Cathedral Church is being painted ahead of Christmas while shopkeepers in the market areas are hopeful to se...
