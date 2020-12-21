Left Menu
Development News Edition

L&T Finance Holdings dissolves Middle East subsidiary

It said the arm was not a material subsidiary of the company.As on March 31, 2020, LTCM ME had a total income of Rs 20.99 crore equivalent to 0.14 per cent of consolidated income of LTFH.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:54 IST
L&T Finance Holdings dissolves Middle East subsidiary
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

L&T Finance Holdings on Monday said its subsidiary L&T Capital Markets (Middle East) Ltd or LTCM has been dissolved and ceased to exist. On July 17, LTFH had informed about the voluntary winding-up of one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries incorporated in Dubai to carry on the off-shore wealth management business, subject to applicable laws of United Arab Emirates.

''Further to the communication received from the official liquidator in Dubai on December 20, 2020, please note that pursuant to a letter from Dubai International Financial Centre, the Dubai regulator, effective December 17, 2020, LTCM (ME) has been dissolved and ceased to exist,'' LTFH said in a regulatory filing. It said the arm was not a material subsidiary of the company.

As on March 31, 2020, LTCM (ME) had a total income of Rs 20.99 crore equivalent to 0.14 percent of the consolidated income of L&TFH. Its net worth stood at Rs 10.46 crore, contributing 0.07 percent of consolidated net worth to the parent company.

L&TFH shares were trading at Rs 90.90 apiece on BSE, down 0.44 percent from its previous close.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian farmers start hunger strike to pressure Modi on reforms

Farmers leaders sought to step up pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal three agricultural reform laws on Monday by starting a 24-hour relay hunger strike.Modis government is urging the farmers to engage in further talks to end...

Power Minister unveils rules to protect electricity consumers

Power Minister R K Singh on Monday issued a set of rules to ensure the rights of electricity consumers, asserting that now the consumer is not powerless. The rules provide for penalties for power distribution utilities discoms for not maint...

It's exhausting to be fearless: actor Swastika Mukherjee

Bengali actor Swastika Mukherjee says she has braved through several highs and lows in her career to stay independent and fearless. Mukherjee is known for her performances in films like Shaheb Bibi Golaam, Shah Jahan Regency, Bhooter Bhabis...

Xisco Munoz appointed as Watford coach

Watford FC has announced the appointment of Xisco Munoz as the head coach. The 40-year-old Spaniard with an attacking philosophy to his coaching was most recently manager at Dinamo Tbilisi, where he guided the club to a second successive Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020