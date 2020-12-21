Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW to increase vehicle prices in India by up to 2 pc from January

Besides, the MINI dealerships also showcase the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch as CBUs.Rival Audi has already announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:47 IST
BMW to increase vehicle prices in India by up to 2 pc from January
New BMW Logo Image Credit: ANI

German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday said it will increase prices of its entire model range in India by up to 2 per cent from next month. The automaker will introduce the revised pricing for all BMW and MINI models effective January 4, 2021, BMW Group India said in a statement.

Prices will increase by up to 2 per cent across the portfolio, it added. ''In an unprecedented year, the company has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From January 4, 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2 per cent to offset the increasing input costs,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong, he added. The company sells a range of locally produced cars in India including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW also sells 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, X3 M and X5 M which come as completely built-up units (CBUs). Besides, the MINI dealerships also showcase the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch as CBUs.

Rival Audi has already announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year. Besides, mass market players like Maruti Suzuki India, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford India have also planned to increase prices from next month.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has also announced that it will increase the price of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021, to offset the impact of rising input costs.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares tumble as new coronavirus strain grips UK

A more than 5 drop in travel stocks led a slump in European shares on Monday, as the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus forced more stringent curbs in England and a travel ban from many countries. The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...

Belarus registers Sputnik V vaccine, in first outside Russia - RDIF

The Belarusian health ministry has registered Russias Sputnik V vaccine, becoming the first country outside Russia to do so, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Belarus, a close ally of Russia, began conducting clinical trials...

Sacklers cited fear of OxyContin lawsuits before transferring $10 billion from their company, documents show

Members of the wealthy Sackler family, owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, have long denied that the 10 billion they transferred from their company over the course of a decade was an unlawful attempt to shield assets in anticipation...

Group of farmers sit on relay fast against farm laws in UP

A group of 11 farmers here sat on an indefinite relay fast against the three agri laws in Bindki area, police said on MondayThe farmers, led by District Panchayat member Bablu Kalia, sat on the relay fast from Sunday at Ambedkar party, Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020